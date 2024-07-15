Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 85.1% in June

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock remained flat at $18.21 during trading on Friday. 134,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,438. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $18.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

