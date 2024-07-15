CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 17.3% in June

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.97. 108,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

