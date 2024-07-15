Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

