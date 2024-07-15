Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 5,306.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

