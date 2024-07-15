Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,200 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 1,101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chervon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRHF remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get Chervon alerts:

About Chervon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.