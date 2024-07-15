Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,200 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 1,101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chervon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHRHF remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.
About Chervon
