Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $8,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,622,000 after buying an additional 220,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 269,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Getty Realty

