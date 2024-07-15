Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 37.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $285.20. 897,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,430. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $278.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

