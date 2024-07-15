Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $166.71. 2,110,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.