Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2,733.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.06. 5,339,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

