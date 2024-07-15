Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,917. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

