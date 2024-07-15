Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $100.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
