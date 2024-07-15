Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $458,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Hess Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HES traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

