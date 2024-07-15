Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of YINN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 4,814,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

