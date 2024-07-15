Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.89.

NYSE GS traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $492.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,598. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

