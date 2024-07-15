Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.