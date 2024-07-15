Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 427,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $8,203,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. 80,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.23.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

