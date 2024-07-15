China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,103,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 19,647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.1 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
China Feihe stock remained flat at 0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.49. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.42 and a 12 month high of 0.65.
China Feihe Company Profile
