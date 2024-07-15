China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,103,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 19,647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.1 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

China Feihe stock remained flat at 0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.49. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.42 and a 12 month high of 0.65.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.