Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $67.38 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.54.

CMG opened at $57.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,824.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $902,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,918.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

