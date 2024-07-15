Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 1,946,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,573.5 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PPRQF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 14,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.