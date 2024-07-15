Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 1,946,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,573.5 days.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PPRQF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 14,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $10.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
