CIBC Boosts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$59.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Cogeco Stock Up 2.4 %
Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco will post 12.0907029 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
