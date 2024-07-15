CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$47.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.24. The company had a trading volume of 294,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,418. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

