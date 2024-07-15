Cipher Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,812 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,012,102 shares in the company, valued at $435,285,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,934 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 21.6 %

Cipher Mining stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 10,550,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,420. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.