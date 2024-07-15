Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Purchases $11,862.20 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 4,580 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Citizens Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens by 69.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 135,069 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

