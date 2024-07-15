Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Purchases $11,862.20 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 4,580 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Citizens Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CIA opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.69.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.