Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 0.1 %
Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
