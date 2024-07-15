Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 0.1 %

Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

