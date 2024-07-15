Claire Spofford Sells 13,490 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00.

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 389,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,555. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JILL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

