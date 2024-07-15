Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

