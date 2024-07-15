Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE FOF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
