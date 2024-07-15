Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE FOF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.