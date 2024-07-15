Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,100,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $654,617,000 after buying an additional 408,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.26. 9,591,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

