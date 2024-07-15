Comparing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and iEntertainment Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $572.39 million 10.05 -$13.09 million $0.04 926.75 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 0 4 6 0 2.60 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $36.11, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex 1.29% 18.67% 5.98% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vertex has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of -3.96, indicating that its share price is 496% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex beats iEntertainment Network on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About iEntertainment Network

(Get Free Report)

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

