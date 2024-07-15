Compound Price Up 11.7% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $419.86 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $50.23 or 0.00082717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010299 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,656 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,654.38972398 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.6016939 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $20,129,487.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

