Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,005 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 165,797 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,358. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,366.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,360. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

