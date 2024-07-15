Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,592 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SpartanNash by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.5 %

SPTN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $636.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.