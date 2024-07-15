Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 755,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,087. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $183.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

