Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,770. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

