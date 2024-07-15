Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,884,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 730,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,435. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

