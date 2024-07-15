Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,832 shares of company stock valued at $115,387,531. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.0 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,241.94. The company had a trading volume of 371,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,307.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,206.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

