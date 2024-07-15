Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31,828 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 1,601,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,241. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

