Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $21.15 during trading on Monday. 5,477,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
