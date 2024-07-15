Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,127 Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GREK. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 90,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 56,650 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GREK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. 11,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,601. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

