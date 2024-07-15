Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 187,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 101,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 377,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. 2,917,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

