Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 590,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

