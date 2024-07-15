Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,802 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $55.98. 4,585,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

