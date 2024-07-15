Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,445. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $106.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

