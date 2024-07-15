Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $713.62 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $713.62 million and approximately $37.48 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,252.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00616508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00112315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00247287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00069339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,021,447,602 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,952,267 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,021,199,557.96 with 4,233,699,551.59 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15868042 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $35,289,431.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

