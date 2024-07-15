Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.89. 2,316,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,151. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

