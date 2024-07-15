Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.89. 2,316,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,151. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

