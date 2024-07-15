Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.00), with a volume of 749577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.60 ($0.98).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 29.39 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The company has a market capitalization of £597.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Sian Hill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,982.07). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

