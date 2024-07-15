Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $6.32 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $96.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.32 or 0.00009944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00042653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

