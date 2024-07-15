Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

