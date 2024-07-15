Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COTY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.01.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Coty Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $67,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,803,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,251,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after buying an additional 1,395,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.