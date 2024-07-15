CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.69 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

